Bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar!

Bu hafta malesef sadece bir AAA oyun piyasaya sürülüyor olsa da bir çok harika oyun her konsolda piyasaya sürülecek. bu haftaki tek AAA oyun Call of Duty WWII. Lafı çok uzatmadan listemize geçelim İşte karşınızda bu hafta çıkacak tüm oyunlar!
30 Ekim Pazartesi
Lost Dimension (PC)
King Oddball (Switch)
31 Ekim Salı
Disneyland Adventures (Xbox One, PC)
Deer Hunter Reloaded (PS4, Xbox One)
8-bit Adventure Anthology: Volume I (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Super Man or Monster (PC)
Bubsy: The Woolies Strikes Back (PS4, PC)
Beast Quest (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Creeping Terror (3DS, PC)
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection (Xbox One, PC)
Stifled (PS4)
Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure (Xbox One, PC)
The Harvest VR (PC)
Maria the Witch (Xbox One)
Perception (Switch)
Cold Space (PC)
Monopoly for Nintendo Switch (Switch)
Spintires: MudRunner (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Rapala Fishing Pro Series (PS4, Xbox One)
Remothered: Tormented Fathers (PC Erken Erişim)
Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection (PC)
Monster Jam: Crush It (Switch)
2 Kasım Perşembe
Wheels of Aurelia (Switch)
Chess Ultra (Switch)
Boss 101 (PC)
3 Kasım Cuma
YORUMLAR