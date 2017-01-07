PlayStation Store Ocak indirimi ikinci bölüm!

İngiltere, Avrupa, Asya ve Avustralya PlayStation Store'u, kapsamlı Ocak ayı satışlarından ikinci bölümünü açıkladı ve kullanıcılara çeşitli PS4, PSVR, PS3 ve PS Vita oyunlarında % 70'e varan indirimler sunuyor.
İlk öne çıkanlar arasında, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, Star Wars Battlefront: Ultimate Edition, The Last Guardian, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection ve Dead Rising Triple Pack var.
Eagle Flight, Robinson: The Journey ve Worewolves Within dahil olmak üzere birçok PSVR oyunu önemli indirimler aldı: Sunulan oyunların tam listesi mağazanın Ocak ayı satış bölümünde bulabilirsiniz.
PlayStation 4 Oyunları
|Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
|Battlefield 4 Premium Edition
|Battlefield 4
|Battlefield Bundle
|Battlefield Hardline Deluxe Edition
|Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition
|Dead Rising 2 Off The Record
|Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack
|Dead Rising
|Diablo III: Reaper of Souls Ultimate Evil Edition
|Just Dance 2017
|Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
|Need for Speed Deluxe Bundle
|Plants vs. Zombies GW2 Festive Deluxe Edition
|Plants vs. Zombies GW2 Festive Edition
|Star Wars Battlefront Deluxe Edition
|Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition
|Star Wars Battlefront
|The Last Guardian
|Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
PSVR Oyunları
|Ace Banana
|Eagle Flight
|Keep Talking and Nobody Expodes
|Kismet
|Pinball FX 2 VR
|Pixel Gear
|Robinson The Journey
|Super Hyper Cube
|Surgeon Simulator Experience Reality
|The Brookhaven Experiment
|Weeping Doll
|Werewolves Within
|VEV: Viva Ex Vivo VR Edition
Tüm tekliflerin süresi 20 Ocak'ta sona erecek.
