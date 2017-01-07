PlayStation Store Ocak indirimi ikinci bölüm!

Ocak ayı indirimlerinin sonlarına yaklaştığımız bu günlerde PlayStation Store yeni indirimler duyurdu!

İngiltere, Avrupa, Asya ve Avustralya PlayStation Store'u, kapsamlı Ocak ayı satışlarından ikinci bölümünü açıkladı ve kullanıcılara çeşitli PS4, PSVR, PS3 ve PS Vita oyunlarında % 70'e varan indirimler sunuyor. 

1483794546_ssssis.png

İlk öne çıkanlar arasında, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, Star Wars Battlefront: Ultimate Edition, The Last Guardian, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection ve Dead Rising Triple Pack var. 

Eagle Flight, Robinson: The Journey ve Worewolves Within dahil olmak üzere birçok PSVR oyunu önemli indirimler aldı: Sunulan oyunların tam listesi mağazanın Ocak ayı satış bölümünde bulabilirsiniz.

 

PlayStation 4 Oyunları

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection  
Battlefield 4 Premium Edition  
Battlefield 4  
Battlefield Bundle  
Battlefield Hardline Deluxe Edition  
Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition  
Dead Rising 2 Off The Record  
Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack  
Dead Rising  
Diablo III: Reaper of Souls Ultimate Evil Edition  
Just Dance 2017  
Mirror’s Edge Catalyst  
Need for Speed Deluxe Bundle  
Plants vs. Zombies GW2 Festive Deluxe Edition  
Plants vs. Zombies GW2 Festive Edition  
Star Wars Battlefront Deluxe Edition  
Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition  
Star Wars Battlefront  
The Last Guardian  
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

 

PSVR Oyunları

   
Ace Banana  
Eagle Flight  
Keep Talking and Nobody Expodes  
Kismet  
Pinball FX 2 VR  
Pixel Gear  
Robinson The Journey  
Super Hyper Cube  
Surgeon Simulator Experience Reality  
The Brookhaven Experiment  
Weeping Doll  
Werewolves Within  
VEV: Viva Ex Vivo‎ VR Edition

 

Tüm tekliflerin süresi 20 Ocak'ta sona erecek. 

 

 

    Yazar: Berk İşçimen

