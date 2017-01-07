PlayStation Store Ocak indirimi ikinci bölüm!

İngiltere, Avrupa, Asya ve Avustralya PlayStation Store'u, kapsamlı Ocak ayı satışlarından ikinci bölümünü açıkladı ve kullanıcılara çeşitli PS4, PSVR, PS3 ve PS Vita oyunlarında % 70'e varan indirimler sunuyor.

İlk öne çıkanlar arasında, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, Star Wars Battlefront: Ultimate Edition, The Last Guardian, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection ve Dead Rising Triple Pack var.

Eagle Flight, Robinson: The Journey ve Worewolves Within dahil olmak üzere birçok PSVR oyunu önemli indirimler aldı: Sunulan oyunların tam listesi mağazanın Ocak ayı satış bölümünde bulabilirsiniz.

PlayStation 4 Oyunları

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Battlefield 4 Premium Edition Battlefield 4 Battlefield Bundle Battlefield Hardline Deluxe Edition Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition Dead Rising 2 Off The Record Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack Dead Rising Diablo III: Reaper of Souls Ultimate Evil Edition Just Dance 2017 Mirror’s Edge Catalyst Need for Speed Deluxe Bundle Plants vs. Zombies GW2 Festive Deluxe Edition Plants vs. Zombies GW2 Festive Edition Star Wars Battlefront Deluxe Edition Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition Star Wars Battlefront The Last Guardian Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

PSVR Oyunları

Ace Banana Eagle Flight Keep Talking and Nobody Expodes Kismet Pinball FX 2 VR Pixel Gear Robinson The Journey Super Hyper Cube Surgeon Simulator Experience Reality The Brookhaven Experiment Weeping Doll Werewolves Within VEV: Viva Ex Vivo‎ VR Edition

Tüm tekliflerin süresi 20 Ocak'ta sona erecek.