PSN Ocak İndirimleri başladı!

PlayStore, Steam, Origin gibi platformlarda yıl sonu indirimleri çoktan başladı. Tabii tüm bu platformlar PC oyuncuları için geçerli. Eğer siz PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita veya PlayStation VR sahibiyseniz, belki PlayStation Store’a bakmak isteyebilirsiniz. Sizin için indirimdeki bazı oyunları listeledik, ancak tam liste PlayStation Store'da!
İndirime gire PlayStation 4 oyunları
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
- Destiny – The Collection Upgrade
- Destiny – The Collection
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2
- HITMAN – The Complete First Season
- Dishonored 2
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
- Mad Max
- FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL BUNDLE
- EA SPORTS NHL 17
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- DiRT Rally
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17
- UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End Digital Edition
- Titanfall 2
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition
- WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY DAY ONE EDITION
- TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III Digital Deluxe
- XCOM 2
- BioShock: The Collection
- Mortal Kombat X
- DOOM
- Need for Speed Rivals
- No Man’s Sky
- Ratchet & Clank
- Battlefield 1
- EA SPORTS UFC 2
- Mafia III
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy
- The Crew
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Need for Speed
- Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout 4
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
PlayStation VR Oyunları
- The Assembly
- Sports Bar VR
- Headmaster
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- EVE: Valkyrie (Founder’s Pack)
- DRIVECLUB VR
- RIGS Mechanized Combat League
- Harmonix Music VR
- 100ft Robot Golf
Ek Paketler
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – Season Pass
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops III – Season Pass
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
- Fallout 4: Automatron
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: GEMSTONES BUNDLE
- Rocket League – Aftershock
- STAR WARS Battlefront Deluxe Edition Content
- WWE 2K17 Accelerator
- Dying Light: The Following
- NBA 2K17 All-Time College Bundle
- XCOM 2 Reinforcement Pack
- Mortal Kombat X Kombat Pack
- DOOM: Hell Followed
- The Crew Season Pass
- Assetto Corsa – DLC Season Pass
- Battlefield 4 China Rising
- LEGO® Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season Pass
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition – The Descent
- Ride 2 Season Pass
- NARUTO STORM 4 – Season Pass
- Star Trek Online Legacy Pack
- Battlefield Hardline Betrayal
- HITMAN Upgrade Pack
- ALIENATION DLC Season Pass
Dijital Olan Oyunlar
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
- Outlast
- Darkest Dungeon
- Goat Simulator
- Rocket League
- Salt and Sanctuary
- Unravel
- Verdun
- Dear Esther: Landmark Edition
- Firewatch
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Journey Collector’s Edition
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas
- Layers of Fear
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch
- Virginia – Special Edition Bundle
- Prison Architect: PlayStation®4 Edition
- Broforce
- Tricky Towers
